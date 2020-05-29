Menu

Limor Suss talks about looking and feeling your best this summer!

((SL Advertiser)) Limor Suss talks about looking and feeling your best this summer!
Posted at 8:41 AM, May 29, 2020
LS Media is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Lifestyle expert [limorsuss.com] Limor Suss shares some of her favorite summer beauty essentials.

Take care of your body from the inside out with the new One A Day Natural Fruit Bites Multivitamins [oneaday.com].

Protect your skin this summer with the new CeraVe Hydrating Sunscreen Sheer Tint [cerave.com].

Embrace sustainability and simplicity in your self care routine with the new MyKirei by KAO [amazon.com] line.

Fight frizz and flyaways with John Frieda Frizz Ease Original 6 Effects Serum [johnfrieda.com].

Get 24-hour underarm odor and wetness protection with Ban Purely Gentle Roll On Antiperspirant Deodorant [walgreens.com]

Visit LimorLoves.com for more information.

