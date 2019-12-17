Menu

Watch
LifestyleSonoran LivingSL Sponsors

Actions

Limor Suss talks about ingredient swaps for holiday recipes

Posted: 7:27 AM, Dec 17, 2019
Updated: 2019-12-17 12:32:11-05
items.[0].videoTitle
((SL Advertiser)) Limor Suss talks about ingredient swaps for holiday recipes

LS Media is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Looking for some delicious recipes this holiday season? Lifestyle expert Limor Suss has some holiday swaps your family and guests will love from:

Planet Oat
InTheRaw.com

Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Start your day with ABC15 Mornings