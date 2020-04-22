Menu

Watch
LifestyleSonoran LivingSL Sponsors

Actions

Limor Suss has tips on ultimate comfort at home

items.[0].videoTitle
((SL Advertiser)) Limor Suss has tips on ultimate comfort at home
Posted at 7:31 AM, Apr 22, 2020
and last updated 2020-04-22 18:23:54-04

LS Media is an advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Lifestyle expert Limor Suss shares tips on how we can look and feel our best right at home.

Freshen up your lightly worn clothing with Febreze Clothing Odor Eliminator

Keep your skin looking healthy and smooth with Nivea Body Wash with Nourishing Serum

Take a new approach to your oral health with Hello Products Toothpaste Tablets [hello-products.com

Restore and rejuvenate your hair with Garnier Whole Blends Smoothing Coconut Oil and Cocoa Butter Leave-In Conditioner and Garnier Whole Blends Illuminating Moroccan Argan and Camellia Oils Moisturizing Leave-In Conditioner

Make sure you're getting your beauty sleep with Natrol Melatonin

Visit LimorLoves.com for more information.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Don't miss the kickoff to the 2020 NFL Draft this Thursday on ABC15!