Would you like to receive local news notifications on your desktop?
Limor Suss has tips on throwing an awards-show party
Posted: 7:46 AM, Jan 24, 2020
Updated: 2020-01-24 12:13:40-05
((SL Advertiser)) Limor Suss has tips on throwing an awards-show party
LS Media is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living.
It's awards season, and if you want to throw an award-winning viewing party, lifestyle expert Limor Suss has the details!
For more information, go to
limorloves.com
- and make sure to follow Limor on Instagram @Limor Suss
Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.