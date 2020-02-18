Limor Suss has tips for winter wellness

LS Media is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Is winter giving you the beauty blues? Lifestyle expert Limor Suss shares some of her favorite winter wellness essentials.

Skip the fillers and reduce lines and wrinkles with Olay Wrinkle Correction Serum olay.com.

Refresh dull-looking skin with Olay Tone Perfection Serum olay.com.

Quench your skin's dryness with Olay Deep Hydration Serum olay.com.

Bust through your winter blues with nourished and vibrant hair color with Revlon Total Color revlon.com

Save your hands from the havoc of household chores with Korres Crepe Rescue Hand & Nail Treatment hsn.com

Target those extra dry, crepey patches of skin with Korres Crepe Rescue Intensive Body Treatment hsn.com

Visit LimorLoves.com for more information.

