Limor Suss has some great ideas to keep entertained at home

Posted at 7:17 AM, Apr 10, 2020
LS Media is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Lifestyle expert Limor Suss shares some at-home fun ideas for the entire family.

Enjoy a family movie night with a movie theater popcorn candy bowl.

Get in the Easter spirit by making Reddi-wip dyed eggs

Try a plant-based, non-dairy version of the new Dalgona coffee drink everyone is sharing on social! Made with Planet Oat Extra Creamy Oatmilk.

Satisfy your sweet tooth with Noosa's no bake cheesecake bites.

Don't stress over dinner - choose from an assortment of delicious foods and snacks from Farm Rich.

Visit LimorLoves.com for more information.

