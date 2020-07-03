Menu

Limor Suss has fun ways to celebrate the 4th of July

Posted at 9:30 AM, Jul 03, 2020
and last updated 2020-07-03 12:30:13-04

LS Media is an advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Lifestyle expert Limor Suss shares ideas for Fourth of July celebrations.

Decorate your Fourth of July party with festive crafts made with Cricut Joy and the Land of the Free Patriotic line at JOANN .

Celebrate independence day with a festive ice cream cake. Find yours at ILoveIceCreamCakes.com.

Enjoy some fun in the sun and protect your skin with Aveeno Positively Mineral Sensitive Skin Sunscreen SPF 50 walmart.com

Treat your party guests to a refreshing and fizzy summer drink with Riunite Canned Sangria

Visit LimorLoves.com for more information.

