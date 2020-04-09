Limor Suss has Easter fun for the whole family

LS Media is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living.
Lifestyle expert Limor Suss shares some of her favorite ideas for celebrating Easter.
Make a delicious garden frittata for your family's Easter brunch with Egglands Best eggs. Enter the "'Americas Best Family Recipe" contest for a chance to win $10,000 and other great prizes!
Have fun with your Easter desserts with Duncan Hines X Peeps inspired recipes.
Help the Easter Bunny surprise the kids with a DIY Easter basket with the Crayola Scribble Scrubbie Peculiar Pets Palace and Color Wonder Activity Pads.
Visit LimorLoves.com for more information.