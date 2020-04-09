Menu

Limor Suss has Easter fun for the whole family

Posted at 7:38 AM, Apr 09, 2020
LS Media is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Lifestyle expert Limor Suss shares some of her favorite ideas for celebrating Easter.

Make a delicious garden frittata for your family's Easter brunch with Egglands Best eggs. Enter the "'Americas Best Family Recipe" contest for a chance to win $10,000 and other great prizes!

Have fun with your Easter desserts with Duncan Hines X Peeps inspired recipes.

Help the Easter Bunny surprise the kids with a DIY Easter basket with the Crayola Scribble Scrubbie Peculiar Pets Palace and Color Wonder Activity Pads.

Visit LimorLoves.com for more information.

Easter Mass will be streamed live this Sunday on abc15.com and broadcast on CW61.