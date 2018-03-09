Light Body Sculpting: When to use high-tech slimming treatments

Light Body Sculpting is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living.

When is it time to start using High-Tech Slimming Treatments in your Weight Loss Program?

Some of the most common questions my weight loss patients typically ask are, "Why isn't diet and exercise enough anymore? Do I really need these treatments? Do they really work? Can they replace dieting?" One of my favorites that I hear quite often is, "This is great! So I can still have wine with dinner every night?" (Hmm. I'm thinking…no.)

Keep in mind these slimming treatments are 100% natural and non-invasive. For some it can take time. It's not quick-fix surgical Liposuction and unfortunately I misplaced my Harry Potter wand. But when used correctly with a healthy whole-food lifestyle, these treatments work brilliantly!

So, are these treatments for you? First ask yourself a few questions:

1) No matter how hard you diet and exercise, do you find your results are turtle-paced? Do you feel deprived, then get frustrated, give in to sugar, pasta and bread, followed by a triumphant chant of "I'll start again tomorrow!"?

2) Are you successful at losing weight on the scale but your body shape looks exactly the same?

3) Are you too fatigued to get moving - whether it be a simple fun walk or stretch class? Do you wish you could feel refreshed enough just to get started?

4) Do you wish your diet and exercise program could once and for all magically shrink your tummy and love handles?

If you've answered yes to one or more those questions you just might be a great candidate for natural slimming treatments! This is the point in this narrative where I add the disclaimer that although natural in application, not every treatment is best for every person. Please do your due diligence in researching any contraindications that may apply to you and your health history.

Moving on.

The success of any true fat reduction application depends on having efficiently operating Circulatory and Lymphatic systems. Fat does not disappear on its own; it needs transport. No one wants to have the snooze-fest conversation about circulation and its relationship to fat. But I'm here to tell you - that's the gold. Keep in mind 2 very important things: 1) fat is cold tissue. It's sludge. There's not a lot of warm blood moving through it so you need to heat it to move it! 2) You. Have. To. Move. It. So if you've become sludge-like for reasons including sedentary lifestyle, poor digestion, hormones, the sugar seesaw, etc, having this conversation will be important for you. If you are a good candidate, using vibrational exercise after LED Lipolysis, using infrared heat or using niacin-based detox wraps will all certainly ramp up circulation and lymph drainage to flush unhealthy fat and get the job done!

There's much more detail about these treatments but that's the big picture. To have more permanent results the treatments should have healing/cleansing/flushing/detox components available. Then it's up to you to continue a healthy lifestyle. The options today are pretty amazing. Significant advancements in Natural Healthcare have exploded onto the scene and not slowing down any time soon. So be careful out there. Keep it safe and keep it effective.



The bottom line is, with these treatments you can A) spot-reduce away unhealthy fat, B) increase your metabolism and burn more calories for up to 36 hours and C) you can detox and flush trapped toxins and waste from the tissues resulting in significant inch-loss. These treatments are highly relaxing and stress-reducing and leave you feeling refreshed, toned and vibrant.

Dr Jeri Nardone has been practicing in the Greater Phoenix area for almost 25 years.

