Legacy Traditional Schools to open two new campuses in East and West Valley

7:48 AM, Jan 18, 2018
sonoran living
One student, one lesson, one life at a time.

Legacy Traditional Schools puts the focus back where it should be: on our kids. It's easy to see why Legacy continues to be the highest rated K-8 School network in Arizona. We hope you'll take a moment to see why Legacy is the right choice for your family.
Our new Phoenix campus is under construction and will be ready for the 2018-2019 school year. Don't wait, reserve your child's spot before they fill up! Enroll NOW!

Legacy Traditional Schools
Phoenix Campus:
4545 N 99th Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85037
(623) 219-4320
legacyphoenix.org

East Mesa Campus:
10707 E. Guadalupe Road
Mesa, AZ 85212  
(480) 935-5320
legacyeastmesa.org

