Learning Grants by SRP: Apply now!

How SRP supports education

SRP supports our teachers as they innovate for the future and create classrooms where everyone can succeed. In 2019, SRP gave $1.3 million in grants, non-profit educational donations, workshops, lesson plans and free materials to Arizona schools and teachers.

This money means Arizona teachers will be able to undertake training and summer courses for teachers to further their development.

Preparing Tomorrow's Leaders

It's important to give our educators the support they need in our rapidly changing world. This includes the challenge of teaching the latest in technology and education standards. Arizona's students can compete in our global economy because of our hard-working teachers.

At SRP we focus our efforts on science, technology, engineering and math (STEM). This helps prepare students to enter the workforce to become leaders and innovators in whatever field they choose. This might even include a utility like SRP. There are many STEM-focused careers here.

Providing water and power to more than two million residents in the Valley requires STEM and critical thinking skills. Serving customers with reliable water and power takes the work of our engineers, analysts, technology experts and beyond. It really takes a village!

Classroom Connection Learning Grants

SRP offers $200,000 in grants each year to support classroom learning across many subjects. This includes math, science, social studies and more. In 2019, 33 schools were selected for learning grants for STEM projects. One of the winning schools was Desert Edge High School in Goodyear, Ariz. The school is using $5,000 for students in AP Physics, Conceptual Physics and Environmental Science. These students will design and build a scale-model energy house that uses net-zero energy.

Along the way, they will document their design process, test and refine their designs and record the results. Students will also visit builders of net-zero energy homes in the area. This will allow them to gather real-world data for evidence on the energy use of these real homes.

Social Studies Grants

In 2019, eleven schools were selected to receive an SRP grant in social studies. Mesa's Mountain View High School is using its $2,500 grant to provide students with opportunities to partner with ASU. They will positively impact their community through this partnership.

Throughout the year, students will work with historians, government officials and nonprofit agencies. You can see all 2019 learning grant recipients on our website.

Grant applications are being accepted until Feb. 28. Grant writing tips and instructions on how to apply can all be found on our Classroom Connections webpage.

SRP Teacher Workshops and Continuing Education

In addition to giving more than $200,000 to classrooms directly, SRP holds more than 25 free teacher workshops throughout the year. Focusing on what we know best - water and power - these classes are year-round and FREE. The training workshops include lesson plans, activities, materials and learning stipends to help teachers engage and inspire their students in water, renewable energy and

