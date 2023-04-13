Learn how to Weed it G'out at this year's NKF Phoenix Kidney Walk

Horizon Therapeutics is a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living

Sonoran Living is joined by Brad Marder, M.D., medical director at Horizon Therapeutics and Leslie McReynolds, CEO of the National Kidney Foundation of Arizona, to talk about the connection between gout and chronic kidney disease (CKD), as well as the upcoming 2023 Phoenix Kidney Walk happening on April 16.

Gout is a chronic, inflammatory disease caused by too much uric acid in the blood, impacting more than nine million people nationwide. While not commonly understood to be a disease of the kidneys, gout can become out of control and lead to the development of CKD, and CKD can lead to gout. In fact, one in four people living with moderate-to-severe CKD has gout. If not controlled early on, uric acid and gout can become out of control and lead to serious health consequences like a higher risk of CKD and heart disease.

The 2023 Phoenix Kidney Walk is one of many Kidney Walks happening across the country as the signature fundraising event for the National Kidney Foundation. Kidney Walks are held in nearly 70 communities with the goal of raising money, empowering the kidney community, and amplifying awareness of diseases that impact the kidneys, like gout.

At this year's Kidney Walk in Phoenix, there will be a Weed it G'out pop-up garden experience to educate attendees further on the connection between gout, uric acid, and the kidneys.

To learn more about out-of-control gout, including finding a specialist near you, visit WeeditGout.com.

