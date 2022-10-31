Learn how Project SEARCH helps individuals 18-28 who have a disability to gain employment

West-Mec is a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living

Project SEARCH's mission is to prepare young people with significant disabilities for success in competitive integrated employment. Individuals with disabilities are disproportionately unemployed or underemployed as compared to non-disabled peers.

Western Maricopa Education Center's (West-MEC) Project SEARCH serves adults ages 18-28 who live with a disability that is a barrier to employment.

"Project SEARCH is an internationally recognized transition program that prepares youth and young adults with disabilities for the reality of competitive employment after high school," said Arizona Employment Initiatives Coordinator and Project SEARCH Arizona Coordinator Heather Wolff.

West-MEC has two active Project SEARCH sites this school year, one at the Renaissance Hotel in Glendale and the other at SanMar distribution in Avondale. West-MEC Project SEARCH also operates on a Luke Air Force Base site that opened in 2018 but is on hiatus for the 2022-2023 and will return next school year.

Annually, 10-15% of the total student enrollment at West-MEC is comprised of students with disabilities.

"West-MEC aims to empower students to participate fully in the economy by providing superior Career and Technical Education to all," said Shelly Thome, director of Project SEARCH at West-MEC.

West-MEC's program provides a 9-month unpaid internship where students work directly with employers on the host site learning professional, technical, and transferable skills. The internship curriculum includes communication, self-advocacy, professionalism in the workplace, resume writing, and interview practice.

"Interns learn from Project SEARCH employability curriculum combined with a business led internship to acquire the hard and soft skills to succeed in getting employed and maintaining employment," said Wolff.

Of the 23 interns of West-MEC's Project SEARCH in 2021-22, 19 are already employed within the community. The employment settings include retail, food service, hospitality, grocery, and more.

West-MEC believes each student houses unique potential, and its innovative programs aim to bring that to the surface. West-MEC prepares students for a bright future through industry-standard equipment, experienced instructors, and leadership opportunities, and its Project SEARCH sites are tremendous examples of that.

"Our Project SEARCH program matters because every person deserves to live a full life in their community, with the same opportunities for education and work as everybody else. Our program gives our students the tools to do so," said Thome. Call 623-738-0022 or visit west-mec.edu

