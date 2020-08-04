Lash Affair is Scottsdale's newest lash studio where you can get lashes and train to become a lash artist

Lash Affair is a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living

Your Experience at Lash Affair Studios

Do you dream of waking up in your makeup? Then lash extensions are for you! Make your life easier, feel more confident, and save time getting ready for your day. Wake up falling in love with your true self again and again.

Giving you a youthful radiance and an anti-aging effect, you'll never go back to life as you know it before wearing lash extensions. Don't believe us? Have your first lashgasm and Book your experience with Lash Affair Studios today! Receive a complimentary Brow Lift with your appointment upon booking.

"I founded Lash Affair in 2013 based on creativity, passion, and proudly challenging lash industry standards. Our badass team leads with integrity, and we never cut corners. Lash Extensions changed my story and we're here to inspire you to change your story. Imagine you, but better. What's wrong with that?"

Jenelle Paris, Founder of Lash Affair

Lash Affair is a beauty transformation company providing the highest quality products and education to artists throughout the world. Their new studio is your home for luxury lash & brow experiences.

During this time of COVID-19, many people are wondering when it is actually safe to go back to their normal routines, including their salon routine. As a result, Lash Affair has fully implemented all of the recommended CDC and ADHS safety protocols , as well as, many of their own best practices which greatly exceed the recommended guidelines.

