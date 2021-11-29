Laser Skin Couture introduces the HOLLYWOOD PEEL to restore your skin's natural, radiant glow

Laser Skin Couture is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living.

HOLLYWOOD PEEL

This laser restores the natural glow and youthful appearance of your skin. It uses state-of-art laser technology that safely addresses your skin concerns with minimal discomfort and downtime. It can treat unwanted Pigmentation, Melasma, Acne and Acne scars, Tattoo Removal, Fine lines and Wrinkles. Also unique to this laser is the popular HOLLYWOOD PEEL. This patented laser restores the natural glow and smoothness of the skin without the skin shedding and 5-7 days of downtime. Your skin will be glowing and radiant immediately following this 30 minute treatment. Laser Skin Couture is the only Med Spa in AZ with the Hollywood Spectra Laser.

Benefits of the HOLLYWOOD PEEL

* Safe for ALL Skin Types

* Reduces Pigmentation/Sun Damage/Acne and Acne Scars/Fine lines and Wrinkles

* Exfoliates the skin

* Stimulates Collagen

* NO Downtime

LASER SKIN COUTURE

265 N Federal Street suite 103

(602) 721-7016

www.laserskincouture.com