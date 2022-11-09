Laser Pain Away™ announces the introduction of LightForce® XLi 40 watt Deep Tissue Therapy Laser

Laser Pain Away is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Laser Pain Away™ is proud to provide the highest level of pain relief with the LightForce® XLi Deep Tissue Therapy Laser to get patients out of pain and eliminating or reducing the need for surgery or drugs.

About Laser Therapy: Laser therapy is a medical treatment that uses focused light to stimulate a process with in the cell called photobiomodulation (PBM). During PBM, the light interaction triggers a biological cascade of events that leads to an increase in cellular metabolism and a decrease in both pain and inflammation. This treatment is FDA cleared and enables patients to have an alternative to drug and surgery for pain relief.

Laser therapy is a surgery-free, drug-free option for individuals suffering from both acute and chronic pain. Treatments are fast, safe, and painless. Most patients see results in the 1st treatment, and patients can expect notable pain relief, with the effects lasting longer after each treatment.

Our treatments are proven to reduce pain and inflammation associated with many common musculoskeletal conditions, such as Spinal Stenosis, Lower Back Pains, Sciatica, Hip Pains, Shoulder Pains, Mencius and Knee Pains, Post Surgery Tissue repair, Gout, Fibromyalgia, and many more. Laser therapy is endorsed by professional clinical organizations, including the World Health Organization (WHO), American Physical Therapy Association (APTA), and the International Association for the Study of Pain (IASP®) with over 3,000 research studies having been conducted in the field.

The LightForce® XLi Deep Tissue Therapy Laser is FDA cleared and represents a great advancement in medical technology. Laser Pain Away™ is proud to provide another effective treatment option to our patients with this latest proven technology used by more than 500 professional sport programs worldwide.

For more information, call 480-370-3527 or visit www.LaserPainAway.com today to find out how Laser Pain Away™ can help improve your quality of life by reducing the pain and inflammation associated with painful musculoskeletal conditions.