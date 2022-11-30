Las Palomas Beach & Golf Resort is a great place to visit for the winter

Las Palomas Beach & Golf Resort is an advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Las Palomas Beach & Golf Resort: Arizona's Beach Getaway

Many Arizonans would be surprised to realize the closest beach is not in California, but just four hours away in Puerto Peñasco, Mexico, commonly known as Rocky Point. That's right. You can leave after lunch and arrive in time to lounge in the sand or enjoy a massage before dinner.

Blending tranquility and luxury, Las Palomas is the first resort in Puerto Peñasco to earn a Four Diamond rating from AAA. This world-class resort is the closest beach to Arizona, situated in the exclusive Sandy Beach area of Rocky Point, against the majestic splendor of the Sea of Cortez. Top rated by AAA and Tripadvisor, it is the resort paradise getaway for Arizonans who love beach and sand.

Guests stay in contemporary condominiums ranging from one to five bedrooms, all with breathtaking terrace or balcony ocean views of the Sea of Cortez. Condos feature fully equipped kitchens, charming living spaces and private dining for total comfort in a true haven away from home.

High speed internet throughout the resort means if you need to check on work email during your stay, you can do so poolside or while enjoying a drink in the upscale bar lounge.

Arguably the biggest draw at Las Palomas is The Links, a professional 18-hole championship golf course. The only true links golf course in northwestern Mexico, it is only made better by the fresh breeze of the Sea of Cortez alongside it. The resort offers private instruction and group classes for seasoned enthusiasts and beginners alike, complete with an onsite pro shop.

International cuisine abounds at Citron and La Maria, Las Palomas' signature restaurants featuring fresh, market inspired French and local menu concepts. Sit indoors or outdoors while you dine or enjoy a group dinner in one of the private dining rooms.

A full-service spa, fitness center, and multiple pools and water features with 24/7 security on gated grounds round out the many other resort amenities.

Discover paradise here. Jacques Cousteau called the Sea of Cortez "the world's aquarium." There's a world of things to enjoy. Stay. Play. Enjoy. Find yourself again at Las Palomas Beach & Golf Resort.

Visit LasPalomasResort.net to find the best deals and promotions for your vacation, destination wedding, or other event at this world class resort just a few hours away.