La-Z-Boy and their award winning volunteer work for children and families

La-Z-y Boy is paid sponsor of Sonoran Living

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Phoenix

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Phoenix has been serving families for over 30 years. We currently have three houses - two in Phoenix and one in Mesa - and strive to make life a little easier for families with children facing medical challenges.

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Phoenix (RMHC) is truly a "home-away-from-home," keeping families close all thanks to the outstanding commitment of volunteers and the generosity of donors. Through the generous support of our community, we have had more than 42,300 family check-ins since opening our doors in 1985.

The families who benefit from RMHC travel far from home to receive treatment for their child at world-renowned pediatric centers located in metropolitan Phoenix. Their child's treatment may last a day, a month, or sometimes even longer. It's a long time to be away from home or to divide a family, and often times commuting or staying at a hotel is either impossible or financially challenging for a family. RMHC is able to help families overcome these obstacles by providing low-cost, temporary housing that is near their child's hospital or medical center.

To Donate, Volunteer or learn more, visit RMHCPhoenix.com

