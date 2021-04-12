Krch Aesthetic Medicine can help you look 5 to 10 years younger in 1 hour with the Instalift

Krch Aesthetic Medicine is a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living

No matter how much we struggle to hold it off, aging eventually comes. It is a privilege to grow old and live a long life, but that privilege often comes at certain costs -especially in terms if our appearance and self-confidence.

A Silhouette InstaLift is a nonsurgical procedure specifically designed to address sagging skin in the mid-face and neck.

What Is an InstaLift?

The InstaLift is a procedure that achieves both lift and volume by temporary sutures inserted into the skin. There are a few different options for this category of treatments, which are generally referred to as thread lifts, but InstaLift has stood one of the most effective and longest lasting option.

Generally, an InstaLift requires only 4 sutures to be inserted into each of the cheeks to significantly improve skin sagging and volume loss. The sutures are lined with tiny cones that grasp the surrounding tissue. The threads are made of substances that build collagen and other structural elements of the skin to boost volume while lifting. These structural changes continue long after the threads are dissolved.

How Should I Prepare for InstaLift?

Remove makeup, sunscreen, or lotions before your procedure. Avoid blood thinners like aspirin, Aleve, Advil, vitamins C and E, fish oil, ginkgo, green tea, and others to prevent excessive bruising or bleeding. Be well hydrated. Also avoid stimulants like nicotine and caffeine.

You and your medical professional will discuss these concerns and any others you might have during your consultation. This procedure will be performed in-office and can typically be completed within 90 minutes for most patients. We provide comforting options for patients anxious about procedures.

Local anesthetics provided for comfort. Most patients only feel pressure during their InstaLift procedure. We will next place the sutures (threads). One end of the thread is anchored using pressure on the skin and the other end is tractioned lightly to lift the face and is then anchored.

What Should I Expect During InstaLift Recovery?

Since this is only a minimally invasive procedure, the recovery is quick and easy compared to a full face or neck lift. Some initial redness, bruising, swelling, or soreness is normal. These side effects generally fade within a few days. There are some exercise restrictions, and you will want to keep your face calm avoiding exaggerated expressions, chewy foods, or using straws for about 2 weeks. Swelling and anesthesia may make the face initially appear slightly asymmetrical immediately after the procedure. If seen, this fades within a few hours. We recommend some down-time at home post-procedure for a couple hours. It is important to follow the after-care handout to maximize your lift.

What Results Can I Expect from an InstaLift?

InstaLift provides immediate significant lift. Most patients see results for up to two years before they feel the need to consider another treatment. Threads also increase facial volume and skin integrity beyond just the lift with maximum results seen about 90 days after placement.

How Much Does InstaLift Cost?

The cost of your treatment will fluctuate based on a variety of factors, although most patients can expect to pay about $3200.

