Kick off the Holiday Season with the 35th APS Electric Light Parade

The City of Phoenix Parks and Recreation Department and Arizona Public Service Co. (APS) would like to invite you to the 35th APS Electric Light Parade. Parade entrants will interpret the theme of "Light Up the Night," and are sure to light up the streets of central Phoenix on Saturday, Dec. 3, with their visually stunning displays! This year's Grand Marshal is Super Bowl LVII official mascot Spike.

Parade route information:

The 2.3 mi. parade route starts at Central Avenue and Montebello Avenue, travels south to Central Avenue and Camelback Road, heads east along Camelback Road to 7th Street, and continues south along 7th Street to its conclusion at Indian School Road. The first parade entries will begin at 7 p.m. and take approximately 60 minutes to reach the end. It is strongly recommended that attendees arrive several hours in advance of the start of the parade.

Helpful tips for those planning to attend this year's parade:

Consider taking Valley Metro Light Rail to the event to avoid traffic congestion. The parade route runs near the Light Rail stop at Central Avenue, just south of Camelback Road.

The parade is a rain or shine event. Check the weather forecast and dress accordingly.

Spectators are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs for seating.

Crowds for this event have grown large in recent years and viewing spots along the parade route are first-come, first-served. Spectators often start arriving hours prior to parade time to reserve a spot.

Public on-street parking is available around the parade route on a first-come, first-served basis. Private lots near the parade area often offer parking for a fee.

Spectators should try to minimize and gather any trash and litter generated during the parade to ease post event cleanup.

Coolers are permitted, but alcohol and glass containers are prohibited.

Road closures and restrictions affect all parade areas hours before the event; come early and expect delays.

Check out the parade route and other tips at phoenix.gov/elp and use #phxlightparade to share your special parade moments.