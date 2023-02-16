Watch Now
LifestyleSonoran LivingSL Sponsors

Actions

Josh McBride has some products to help make your 2023 even better!

((SL Advertiser)) Josh McBride has some products to help make your 2023 even better! Learn more about Josh on Instagram @JoshyMcB
Posted at 9:01 AM, Feb 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-16 11:50:10-05

For more information about these products go to

SLIMFAST
SlimFast.com

NUTRAFOL
Sephora.com/Nutrafol.com

FEBREZE
Walmart/Target/Nationwide Retailers

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch ABC15 Mornings weekdays 4:30-7am on ABC15!