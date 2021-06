Josh McBride World is an advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Father's Day is quickly approaching and it's sometimes difficult to find that special gift for Dad.

Luckily for us, our friend Entertainment & Lifestyle Expert Josh McBride has some tips on what to get Dad for his special day:

1. Febreze Air Wood- Target/Walmart/Etc

2. Homeworx Candles - Homeworx.Shop

3. Nautica Oceans - Amazon.com

4. Nest New York Wall Diffuser Set - NestNewYork.com