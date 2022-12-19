Johnson Fitness & Wellness shows us how home gyms can help people at all stages of their fitness journey

Johnson Fitness & Wellness is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living

How Home Gyms Can Help People at all Stages of the Fitness Journey

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, many gym-goers took their fitness regimes home. And Johnson Fitness & Wellness was there to help people easily transition from exercising at the gym to exercising at home.

Johnson Fitness & Wellness is THE Home of Fitness. As a trusted, nationwide retailer, they are dedicated to providing fitness equipment for every body, budget, space and fitness goal. Customers will find an extensive selection of award-winning products such as treadmills, ellipticals, stationary bikes, strength training equipment, deluxe massage chairs, and more from brands like Matrix, Vision Fitness, Horizon Fitness, Echelon, NordicTrack, Hoist, Water Rower, and Octane.

Understanding that buying fitness equipment can sometimes feel overwhelming, Johnson Fitness & Wellness stores are staffed with trained Fitness Consultants dedicated to helping customers use their equipment properly and create a training plan to be successful and have fun on their fitness journey.

There are many benefits to investing in a home gym, such as the ability to tailor gym equipment to meet specific exercise needs and schedules. For beginners looking to build their first home gym to fitness experts who already have one, home gyms allow people to:

1. Save Time: Home gyms allow people to save time while providing people the freedom to exercise when it works for them

2. Have Privacy: Home gyms provide privacy so people can work out in the comfort of their home

3. Stick to Workout Routines: Home gyms make it easy for people to stick to their fitness routine

4. Tailor Your Space: Home gyms allow people to create their dream gym and tailor it to their ideal workout environment

5. Work Out Together: For families, home gyms provide the ability for the whole family to exercise together

Johnson Fitness & Wellness has more than 100 locations nationwide, including three locations across:

1555 N Gilbert Road, Gilbert, AZ 85234

8215 W Bell Rd #130, Peoria, AZ 85382

4902 E Shea Blvd #102, Phoenix, AZ 85028.

Head over to Johnson Fitness & Wellness today to create the perfect home gym.