Jamie O'Donnell has tips for making your summer more enjoyable

Posted at 7:40 AM, Jul 31, 2020

Spotlight Media Relations is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living. Because Market Personal Care Products for Seniors

www.becausemarket.com

www.facebook.com/becausemarket

Twitter: @BecauseMarket

Instagram: because_market BioAstin

Summer Skin Health with BioAstin® Hawaiian Astaxanthin®

Instagram: @bioastin

Facebook: Nutrex Hawaii

#ITakeBioAstin #HawaiianAstaxanthin #BioAstin Mikey's

www.eatmikeys.com

Instagram: @Mikeys

Twitter: @MikeysMuffins Home Chef with Impossible Burger www.homechef.com

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.