It's spring! Limor Suss has the spring beauty must-haves

Spring has sprung and lifestyle expert [limorsuss.com] Limor Suss shares some of her favorite beauty must-haves to indulge in some self care and pampering this season.

Make sure your skin stays moisturized as the season changes with Olay Regenerist Micro-Sculpting Cream Face Moisturizer [olay.com).

Take care of your hair so it's smoother, hydrated and repaired with Garnier Fructis Treat Shampoo & Conditioner [garnierusa.com] .

Combat dry skin and enjoy 24 hours of deep moisture with NIVEA Oil-Infused Body Lotion [niveausa.com]

Brighten up your makeup this spring with Urban Decay Wired Pressed Pigment Palette [urbandecay.com] .

