Ironwood Cancer & Research Centers continues to unite and inspire our community

Ironwood Cancer & Research Centers is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living

"Survivors Breakfast Celebration" at Ironwood Cancer & Research Centers Continues to Unite and Inspire Community.

On an early spring Saturday morning in Gilbert, before the sun brightens the day, a team of dedicated and tireless volunteers are buzzing with energy, setting up tables, chairs and pop-tents, getting ready for the morning's festivities. Today is Ironwood Cancer & Research Centers "Survivor Breakfast Celebration." Ironwood has invited hundreds of guests to their Gilbert location for education, entertainment and a pancake breakfast. Sandra, an Ironwood employee says, "It's just as much fun as it is a passion project for us."

The purpose of the breakfast is to celebrate individuals and families that have been touched by cancer and is open to the entire community. Dr. Christopher Kellogg, an oncologist with Ironwood says, "My patients are an inspiration to me. I'm so glad that we have this event to give back to them."

This event is uplifting, educational and inspiring- not to mention free. Ironwood oncology specialists provide free head and neck screenings, community hairstylists provide free haircuts, visitors can participate in a Tai Chi demonstration, there is a meditation workshop, as well as various cancer related educational booths, face painting and family friendly crafts. Participating vendors provide visitors valuable information and support services for cancer patients, their families, and the general community and many are cancer survivors themselves. Ann, from Mindful Skin Spa who cares for the skin of cancer patients, says, "This is a wonderful celebration for patients, their family, and friends. I've been coming for four years and it keeps getting better.

Everybody is helping everybody which is a pleasure to see. That alone would be enough for me, but the yummy breakfast and activity lineup bring this event into a league of its own." Kelly Huey, a social worker at Ironwood, says, "My goal is to make every one of our guests feel like this is their day. We want them to know that we at Ironwood are honored to serve and care for them. Ironwood offers support groups, classes, and integrative services that are free and available not only for our patients but the entire community. The best part of the breakfast for me is seeing everyone enjoying the morning and forgetting about their problems and having some fun!"By the end of the day an estimated one-thousand pancakes will be consumed, a few tears will shed and an innumerable amount of smiles and hugs will be shared. Come learn and celebrate with our patients, volunteers, staff, and the community.

The Survivor Breakfast Celebration will take place at the Ironwood Cancer & Research Centers located at 3686 S. Rome Street, in Gilbert across from Mercy Gilbert Medical Center, from 8-11am, Saturday, March 24, 2018.

Ironwood Cancer and Research Centers

9 Valley Locations

(480) 821-2838

www.ironwoodcrc.com

Ironwood Cancer & Research Centers is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living