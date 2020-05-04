Inside-Out Learning: Navigate the virtual office like a pro

Inside-Out Learning is a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living
Where's the Water Cooler?
Virtual Workplace Engagement
Workers are facing lots of uncertainty now, like how to connect from home with no water cooler.
Inside-Out Learning's proven best practices improve team/client engagement, create stronger relationships, and keep leaders centered during crisis, all from their kitchen table.
The 4-part Virtual Workplace Engagement program is designed to bring individuals, teams, & clients closer together in this era of social distancing. Each 90-minute interactive module will strengthen focus and productivity.
Modules include:
● How to maximize technology to make meetings interactive
● Building relationships virtually during times of challenge
● How to stay engaged and collaborative as a virtual team
● Become authentically centered during times of transition
Join Inside-Out Learning every Thursday over four weeks, beginning on Thursday, May 7th, at 11 AM PST | 1 PM CST | 2 PM EST to learn how to thrive in this new virtual world.
Click below to sign up now for $199, 60% off the normal price of $500. Or purchase individual modules for $75/each. Sign up by Wednesday, May 6th, to receive an additional 20% off, using the promo code: IOL
Register now at www.insideoutlearning.com
Benefit from Inside-Out Learning's 20+ years of virtual technology & change management expertise.