Inside-Out Learning: Navigate the virtual office like a pro

Where's the Water Cooler?

Virtual Workplace Engagement

Workers are facing lots of uncertainty now, like how to connect from home with no water cooler.

Inside-Out Learning's proven best practices improve team/client engagement, create stronger relationships, and keep leaders centered during crisis, all from their kitchen table.

The 4-part Virtual Workplace Engagement program is designed to bring individuals, teams, & clients closer together in this era of social distancing. Each 90-minute interactive module will strengthen focus and productivity.

Modules include:

● How to maximize technology to make meetings interactive

● Building relationships virtually during times of challenge

● How to stay engaged and collaborative as a virtual team

● Become authentically centered during times of transition

Join Inside-Out Learning every Thursday over four weeks, beginning on Thursday, May 7th, at 11 AM PST | 1 PM CST | 2 PM EST to learn how to thrive in this new virtual world.

