Honshin Fine Art Galleries at Tlaquepaque are galleries of connectivity and peace

Honshin Fine Art Galleries at Tlaquepaque

The Gallery of The Ascending Spirit & The Gallery of Wholeness Harmony And Radiance

Deep in the heart of Tlaquepaque Arts And Shopping Village are two galleries that have become known as galleries of connectivity and peace, a place to discover the healing power of art.

Honshin Fine Art Galleries invite visitors to experience a sense of peace and discover the beauty and healing energy of original art. Representing eight Arizona artists. Featuring the meditational art of Nicholas Kirsten Honshin.

As a symbolist painter with a strong connection to nature and a solid foundation in painting techniques Honshins' work reflects his life long studies of Zen meditation as well as other cross-cultural mystical traditions. Honshin believes that nature inspires all art. The Artists created our symbols and our symbol's created our science.

Honshins art and poetry are a reflection of his early experiences in nature and the continual study of eastern spiritual practices along with the philosophies of Christianity, Tibetan Buddhism, and ancient Mesoamerican cultures.

Using his experience in and love of nature he generates the energy in the paintings, poetry, sculpture and jewelry to communicates through light and color the consciousness of all things and the beauty of the universe, creating a moment of peace to enrich the lives of others.

Each of Honshins' paintings is completed with a poem that introduces insights and inspiration brought forth by the work. Honshin believes that the healing power of art is the luminous language of the soul and that art heals through the dynamic energy of co-creation. It is that which connects us to the oneness and to the unity. The artist captures in their art the harmonic color frequencies and symbols that feed the soul.

Honshin has received international acclaim for his paintings and poetry, which he sees as a mirror reflecting the beauty and healing connectedness of all cultures.

In 2001 Nicholas Kirsten Honshin was chosen by Thích Nhất Hạnh's publishing company to collaborate in a series of calendars, datebooks, journals and note cards with Honshins meditational art and the poetry and teachings of the renowned Buddhist teacher. For the past twenty-one years these products have inspired and guided people worldwide to practice the principles of compassion, love, kindness, and the joy of living in the present moment.. "It has been an privilege to unite my art with the poetry and mindfulness of Thích Nhất Hạnh for the past 21 Years. " In addition, Honshin is the artist and poet for the internationally acclaimed Zen Cat series of calendars from 2009 to present. The 2023 series of calendars has been released.

Art is a doorway into our own inner being where we discover the relationship of one thing to another, where we come to the wholeness of what we are and how we are connected to the rest of creation. ~ Honshin

Find out more at www.HonshinFineArtGalleries.com