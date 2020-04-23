HomeVestors® / We Buy Ugly Houses® Phoenix will STILL buy your house

HomeVestors is a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living.

HomeVestors® / We Buy Ugly Houses® Phoenix Continues Buying Houses Using Virtual Consultations

DALLAS (APRIL 1, 2020) - As iBuyers like Zillow and Opendoor have suspended home buying for the foreseeable future, HomeVestors, the original and only We Buy Ugly Houses® company, is continuing to purchase Phoenix homes through virtual consultations. In addition to closing on existing offers, the company, America's number one home buyer, is continuing to write new purchase contracts maintaining its commitment to sellers that need a way out of their difficult situations.

HomeVestors is the only nationwide home buyer that has weathered several national and regional crises since the company began franchising in 1996, and feels obligated to ensure that the valuable service they provide remains available to the Phoenix communities where its more than 1,100 franchises live and work.

"We are still personally interacting with sellers to buy houses, as well as continuing to train new franchises, but doing so virtually because we are committed to the safety of both our franchises and sellers," said David Hicks, CEO of HomeVestors. "We feel a great responsibility toward helping our franchises know how best to function in this new environment, and are using technology and video to bring them not just together with each other, but also with sellers that are still reaching out for help with their difficult home situations."

HomeVestors®' independently owned and operated franchises will still provide consultations free of charge for Phoenix-area homes with no obligation, and instead of their usual in-person visits will now use photographs and video walkthroughs to help verify home condition.

"Nearly half of home sales annually occur between March and June, but the safety measures in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and the resulting economic decline are going to have a significant impact on that figure this year," added Hicks. "So many of the sellers we work with under normal circumstances are grateful to have a buyer like HomeVestors, a company that is also ready to purchase their home during crisis times as well. We hope that we can provide some peace and continuity as we all navigate this uncharted territory."

