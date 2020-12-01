Holidays stressing you out? NextTribe.com shares some healthy holiday habits

NextTribe.com is an advertiser of Sonoran Living.

If the holidays are stressing you out, recenter yourself by engaging in healthy habits that will leave you looking and feeling fabulous. NextTribe.com beauty director Cheryl Kramer Kaye shared the products that will find inner and outer beauty.

Healthy Habit Number 1: Get yourself on a consistent skincare regimen.

Holiday season eating-and drinking-can make your skin go haywire. Keep your skin under control with Colleen Rothschild Discovery Collection, $95, a seven-piece kit that will cleanse, calm, and comfort with hydration.

Healthy Habit Number 2: And don't forget your neck!

For those of us who'll be spending the holidays over Zoom, you may find yourself less-than-thrilled with some of your angles. Tight up your jawline and neck with Spencer Barnes LA Neck, Chin & Jawline Sculpting Wand XL, $129, spencerbarnesla.com.

Health Habit Number 3: Keep up your energy levels with essential nutrients.

Instead of reaching for a batch of brownies to power through, go the healthy route with cold-pressed, organic juices, with probiotics to keep your gut on track, too! Try Garden of Flavor Energy Elixirs, $5.99 at Whole Foods, and also available at gardenofflavor.com.

Healthy Habit Number 4: Look good, feel good!

It's easy to feel wiped out when you're still in your pjs and messy bun. Give yourself a boost by giving one to your hair! Style yourself with Sebastian Professional Shaper, the country's #1 hairspray, $19.50, Ulta and ulta.com.