Holdfast Recovery offers treatment for men who are suffering from substance abuse or mental struggles.

Holdfast Recovery is a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living

Holdfast Recovery provides PHP and IOP levels of care (ASAM 2.5 and 2.1), with the recommendation of a 90-day program. We assess new clients on intake and build a treatment plan with them, reviewing progress and potential adjustments on a weekly basis with our clinical team. Typically a client will attend full-time therapy for the first two months, 30 hours a week, with additional evening activities in the Christian community and 12 step fellowships.

This plan can be modified in consideration of the needs of the individual and their previous recovery efforts. In the third month the client will attend 15 hours a week of therapy and be supported in their reengagement with employment and education opportunities beyond treatment. Following graduation from the 90-day program Holdfast Recovery also offers an aftercare support program and men's group meetings for alumni.

We work with other services and facilities to ensure that clients have access to the necessary levels of care and support they need throughout their recovery. Before treatment we can provide referrals to services such as detox and after treatment we assist clients with furthering their recovery according to their individual needs. Our medical and clinical teams make evaluations on the appropriate level of care for each client.

We provide affordable and effective addiction treatment for alcoholism and drug abuse using a variety of safe and therapeutic options such as individual and group therapy and cognitive behavioral therapy. Holdfast Recovery specializes in helping Christians, first-responders and veterans from across the United States.

If you or a loved one need help now call 800-351-6858 or contact us today for more information.