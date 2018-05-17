Hit the road in style this summer with the help of RV Rental Outlet

RV Rental Outlet is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living.

RV Rental Outlet is a locally owned RV rental company located in Mesa, AZ. They have been in the RV business for over 20 years and have been a leader in the rental industry for the last 10 years. Their fleet of RV's consists of over 100 travel trailers and motor homes both large and small. The smallest trailer they rent is a 2 person Tear Drop trailer and the largest is a 2 bedroom, 40' destination trailer. All of their trailers that are suited for family vacations are ½ ton towable which means they range in weight from 900 to 7500lbs and can be towed with most pick up's or medium to large SUV's. Their class C motor homes start out at 24' and go up to 30'. They can sleep from 2-10 people. The newest addition to their class C fleet is a 2019 Thor Siesta 24SS, on the Mercedes Sprinter Chassis. They also have 2 different class A models, a 27' that sleeps up to 8, and a 34' model that sleeps 8-10, featuring a king bed and 2 bunk beds in addition to 3 other sleep areas. RV Rental Outlet truly has an RV for every budget!

There are a few important factors that separate RV Rental Outlet from the competition. First, they have the newest fleet of RV's available in Arizona. Every year they order new inventory, so as a customer you get the newest RV's on the market with all the latest and greatest amenities. Second, they employ 15-20 RV experts who are committed to your successful experience. It starts with their reservation and travel experts who can help you select the perfect RV for your trip, as well as assist with destination and campground selection. When you pick up your RV you will be given an expert orientation by one of their technicians. The technician will take all the time necessary to show you and your family how to operate all the features and amenities the RV has to offer. Then while you are on the road or at your camp site you will have access to a 24 hour technical assistance hotline for any issues that may arise. RV Rental Outlet is also the only rental company in Arizona that is a member of the USA 5 Star Rental Network (RVRD.ORG). This gets their renters access to a network of RV rental companies across the country should a problem arise in another state that requires assistance. They have also partnered with Ford for roadside assistance on all motor homes, for a small fee.

When it comes to travel, positive reviews are very important. RV Rental Outlet has the best reviews in the industry, and are the experts that will help you plan a vacation that you will remember for years to come!

RV Rental Outlet

256 E. Main St.

480-461-0023

rvrentaloutlet.com

