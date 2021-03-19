Hilton Sedona Resort at Bell Rock: A retreat in the Red Rocks

Hilton Sedona Resort at Bell Rock is an advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Hilton Sedona Resort at Bell Rock shines bright as one of the most celebrated upscale retreats located at the foot of the red rocks. Home to a wealth of amenities and activities, the wellness resort continues to evolve and enhance the guest experience through seasonal offerings and Hilton's industry-defining standard of cleanliness and disinfection called Hilton CleanStay.

Hilton CleanStay builds upon the already high standards of housekeeping and hygiene at Hilton's more than 6,300 properties worldwide, where upgraded protocols are currently in use. The initiative creates a focus on cleanliness throughout the entire stay - in the guest rooms, fitness and wellness rooms, in all public spaces and restaurants. Social distancing is also a standard practice throughout the resort, where scenic outdoor seating and socially distant dining spaces are enjoyed during breakfast, lunch and dinner.

The resort's Executive Chef, Brandon Park, serves up a delectable Southwestern menu with a twist, offering fresh regional fare at ShadowRock Tap + Table.

"My grandmother and I picked up roadside fennel fronds and frequently visited the farmers' markets where I learned about great food and fresh ingredients" said Chef Brandon. "She taught me about the simplicity of flavors, and I still make her recipes to this day." From the smell of fresh-baked sourdough, to the taste of freshly laid eggs, Park remembers his childhood love affair with cooking and his determination to become a self-thought chef.

Featuring scenic seating, water features and a variety of ambient dining spaces, chef brings his mouthwatering specialties to ShadowRock Tap + Table, a vibrant village spot where travelers can kick back and recharge from the day's adventures. The outdoor garden, known as the Porch, was designed to offer a modern blend of indoor and outdoor amenities in a lively, inviting atmosphere. Guests gather in private groups around the cozy fire pits, enjoying music, daily happy hour drink specials and relishing in the delicious seasonal menu offerings.

The resort's whimsical igloos are the newest offering, a perfect socially-distant setting for romantic dinners, anniversaries, proposals or family outings in a safe setting under the stars. Following dinner, guests are invited to gather around the igloo's private fire pits to roast marshmallows and enjoy Sedona's star filled skies.The translucent spheres accommodate groups of two to six guests, and they can be booked for resort dining or private events.

Rich in amenities and activities, Hilton Sedona Resort at Bell Rock is home to a variety of additional amenities including a heated play pool and 25-meter lap pool, full-service spa, athletic club and adjacent golf course. Following a multi-tiered comprehensive renovation, the resort offers travelers all the upscale comforts of home, and a safer, cleaner experience from check-in to check-out.