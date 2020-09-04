Helping Kids Go Places: Maryvale Community Center

The Valley Toyota Dealers is an advertiser of Sonoran Living

​Maryvale Community Center, located in the park of the same name, provides recreational, educational and social activities for residents of all ages. The center features a gymnasium with an elevated walking track; a multipurpose Room that seats up to 150 people theater style; a youth/teen lounge; an auditorium: seats up to 80 people theater style; an arts and crafts classroom; a fitness Center; two dance rooms; and several classrooms.

For their efforts to help kids go places in our community, Maryvale Community Center will receive a $500 VISA gift card, courtesy of The Valley Toyota Dealers. They plan to use the money to get sports equipment, or scholarship funds for children that would not be able to participate in one of their sports programs, otherwise.

For more information about ​Maryvale Community Center, go to phoenix.gov/parks