HELP WANTED!! The National Technical Institute offers training for a new career in trades like HVAC, plumbing and electrical

National Technical Institute to Hold Open House for Essential, In-Demand Trade Careers

With the skills gap bigger than ever, the need for trade workers has intensified. Plumbing, electrical and HVAC are in-demand, essential jobs that are plentiful and pay well, making them an optimal career path to pursue. National Technical Institute (NTI), a state approved trade school offering fast-track training for HVAC, plumbing and electrical careers, is holding an open house on Friday, June 18 from 3 to 6 p.m. at its Phoenix campus for potential students and job seekers to learn about a career in the trades.

According to the U.S. Bureau Labor of Statistics Occupational Outlook Handbook, the average salary for electricians is $56,180, $48,730 for HVAC installers and mechanics, and $55,160 for plumbers. Plumbers are in such high demand that some students are being hired even before they graduate, and as the summer heat intensifies, students pursuing HVAC could complete the program and be working in their new career before the industry's busiest season is far from over. NTIs open house will feature the following activities:

· Tour of NTI's real-life installation and training labs featuring the most modern and relevant HVAC mechanical, commercial refrigeration, electrical, and plumbing equipment in the industry

· Meet & greet with instructors and staff

· Live Radio Remote with 98 KUPD Rock

· Complimentary tasty street tacos

"We immerse our students in real world situations, with approximately 50 percent of their time spent in NTI's state-of-the-art training labs. We have found our practical, hands-on instruction provides tremendous benefits to students during their study, and prepares them to be job-ready upon program completion," said David Lee, chief operating officer of NTI. "We also teach students how to interact with clients and market themselves - the 'soft skills' a successful tradesperson needs to run a business or to become a valuable employee."

Showing a strong commitment to their graduates, NTI recently implemented a new policy: Job Placement Services for Life. This policy is a guarantee to always provide access to the school's job placement services when it could be most needed and includes recruiting and resumé development.

"For job seekers looking for new opportunities, a career that can provide stability and a real future can be just a few short months away. Now could be the perfect time to consider learning an essential trade, as there is a deep shortage of skilled workers with many service providers struggling to fill open positions. Use this gap to your advantage and take your future to the next level," recommends Lee.

NTI's mission is to produce problem solving, creative thinking graduates who possess industry-standard knowledge and skills for a long-term, promising career. Taking only 16 weeks to complete, NTI offers hybrid training programs consisting of both online classes and in-person lab training, weekend or weekday tracks and morning or evening classes. To enroll, students must be 17 years or older and provide proof of a high school diploma, or equivalent. Contact NTIs admissions office for more information.

National Technical Institute

Friday, June 18

3-6 p.m.

Tour the campus, meet the instructors, learn about the programs

National Technical Institute

3660 E. Wier Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85040

(480) 591-4000

ntiphoenix.com/openhouse