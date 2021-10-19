HELP WANTED: The National Technical Institute is looking to train you for a new career

National Technical Institute is a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living

National Technical Institute in Phoenix Hosting "Explore Trade Careers" Open House for

In-Demand, Essential Jobs in HVAC, plumbing and electrical

National Technical Institute a state approved trade school offering fast-track training for HVAC, plumbing and electrical careers, will hold an open house on Thursday, October 21 from 11a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 to 7p.m. The school is encouraging all to stop by, especially women, who are looking for a new career with high growth potential.

Attendees will be given a tour of the real-life installation and training labs featuring the most modern and relevant HVAC mechanical, commercial refrigeration, electrical, and plumbing equipment in the industry. Additionally, instructors, former and current female and male students as well as female and male business owners who are looking to hire, will be on hand to answer any questions about a career in the trades. There will also be projects in HVAC, Plumbing and Electric set up throughout the school so attendees can get their hands "dirty" and "practice" the trades.

Women are desperately needed

This is a unique time in the trades as there is an historic "skills gap" - not enough workers to fill available positions. Analysts predict more than 3 million skilled trade jobs will remain open by 2028, and a recent survey by the National Association of Home Builders revealed that 69 percent of its members are already experiencing delays in completing projects on time due to a shortage of qualified workers.

With such great need, it's a surprise there are not more women considering a career in these historically male-dominant fields. According to the Department of Labor, only about 3 percent of women are involved in skilled trades. For women looking for new opportunities, a career that provides stability and a real future can be just a few short months away.

"Now could be the perfect time for women to fill in the void as there is a deep shortage of skilled workers. Use this gap to your advantage and take your future to the next level," recommends Dr. Maria E. Dezenberg, PhD, Vice President of Operations at NTI.

With many service providers struggling to fill open positions, this "skills gap" can be a positive choice for many women, as well as men, looking for a new, well-paying career. According to the U.S. Bureau Labor of Statistics Occupational Outlook Handbook, the average salary for electricians is $56,180, $48,730 for HVAC installers and mechanics, and $55,160 for plumbers. In fact, plumbers are in such high demand that some NTI students are being hired even before they graduate.

NTI's mission is to produce problem solving, creative thinking graduates who possess industry-standard knowledge and skills for a long-term, promising career. Taking only 16 weeks to complete, NTI offers hybrid training programs consisting of both online classes and in-person lab training, weekend or weekday tracks and morning or evening classes.

"We immerse our students in real world situations, where they spend approximately 50 percent of their time in NTI's state-of-the art training labs. We have found our practical, hands-on instruction provides tremendous benefits to students during their course study, and prepares them to be job-ready upon program completion," said Dezenberg.

To enroll, students must be 17 years or older and provide proof of a high school diploma, or equivalent. Contact NTIs admissions office for more information .

You're Invited!"Explore Trade Careers" Open House - National Technical InstituteThursday, October 21 from 11a.m. - 2 p.m. and 4 - 7p.m Tour the campus, meet the instructors, learn about the programs at National Technical Institute 3660 E. Wier Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85040