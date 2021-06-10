Healing House in Scottsdale is a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living
Special Offer
Pick 3 services for just $99! One-hour massage, a chiropractic session, spa-level facial or a holistic acupuncture session. Mix or match!
Healing House in Scottsdale
4300 N. Miller Rd., Ste 213
Scottsdale
(480) 463-4685
HealingHouse.com
Healing House in Scottsdale offers up medical and natural treatments for your body, mind and soul
Posted at 9:01 AM, Jun 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-10 12:27:07-04
