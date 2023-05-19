Having a Memorial Day party? Nutrition expert, Dr. Nicole Avena, with tasty Plant Based Foods' recipes

Dr. Nicole Avena is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Dr. Nicole Avena nutrition expert and author of the book 'Why Diets Fail: Because You're Addicted to Sugar, https://amzn.to/3nBjiR6, discusses how you can make your Memorial Day party healthier this year by making some simple swaps. When it comes to entrees, plain old hamburgers and hotdogs are boring. 'Planet Based Foods plant-based Taquitos and Green Chili Southwest Burgers are a great Memorial Day pick because they're delicious -- and they're better for you, and better for the planet. Planet Based Foods' products are first to use sustainable, superfood hemp as the number one ingredient. Hemp is a complete protein that's rich in omega-3 fats, fiber, B vitamins, magnesium and iron. These tasty Original and Southwest Taquitos, and Green Chili Southwest Burger, are packed with plant-based protein from simple, clean ingredients that are non-GMO, soy-free and gluten-free. You can find them here in Arizona in the freezer aisle at Fry's grocery stores ($7.99 and up). When it comes to serving drinks at your party, it is always best to have a variety of options. Many people are trying to cut back on sugar. So, when planning out your beverage menu, to cut back on sugar, try swapping out your usual wine for FitVinewines, instead. FitVine wines are full-bodied and delicious, and best of all are low in sugar. FitVine has less sugar in an entire bottle than most wines do in a glass! They come in a variety of reds and whites to suit everyone's preference. It is also a great idea to have some non-alcohol drinks on hand for guests. Many people don't like the taste of water, and as a result don't drink enough water throughout the day, or would rather drink soda, juice or other beverages that may be loaded with processed sugar. SweetLeaf https://www.sweetleaf.com/ Water Drops are perfect as a water enhancer! You can easily add a squeeze to water to give it a delicious, refreshing, fruity taste. SweetLeaf Water Drops help you stay hydrated with 0 calories and 0 sugar. They are all natural with no artificial dyes or artificial sweeteners. Water Drops are available in 6 fruit flavors including Strawberry Kiwi and Peach Mango, and are convenient to take anywhere. SweetLeaf stevia and monk fruit products can be used to sweeten or replace added sugar in water, and also in your coffee, tea, baking, cooking and more. Available in liquid, powder, and granular forms, they have products including SweetLeaf Stevia Organic Packets, Sweet Drops, Monk Fruit liquid sweeteners and Stevia Syrups. You can find SweetLeaf at Safeway, Sprouts, Whole Foods, Natural Grocers, Frys and online at Amazon and SweetLeaf.com https://www.sweetleaf.com/. For more tips on healthy eating, visit Dr. Avena's website at www.DrNicoleAvena.com http://www.DrNicoleAvena.com and get a copy of her book, 'Why Diets Fail: Because Youre Addicted to Sugar < https://amzn.to/44AiJYz>, now out in paperback. You can follow her on social media at @DrNicoleAvena.

