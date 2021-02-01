Hanson Capital: We Make Money Easy!

Hanson Capital is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Hanson Capital Group is a team of commercial real estate experts with a combined 50+ years of experience in the industry, offering a unique approach to investing in commercial real estate. We specialize in net lease and multifamily development and repositions, and offer a wide range of finance options from hard money and bridge loans to conventional agency debt through our capital markets team. This diversified investment approach allows us to be agile in dealing with evolving market conditions and enlarges our scope of opportunity while maximizing returns against minimized risk. We focus on opportunities that meet the minimum return standards of our conservative underwriting, while offering the high probability to substantially exceed those returns.

Today more than ever, it is crucial to diversify investments across a wide range of investment vehicles. Commercial real estate, specifically our approach to investing in commercial real estate as a non-market correlated investment vehicle is an ideal alternative to a traditional investment portfolio of stocks, bonds and mutual funds. Realizing higher than average returns coupled with the ability to invest in a tangible asset, Hanson Capital Group offers an attractive opportunity for investors to amplify their current portfolio.

Hanson Capital

15030 N. Hayden Rd., Suite 115

Scottsdale, AZ 85260

(480) 685-4923

www.hansonRE.com