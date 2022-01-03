Watch
LifestyleSonoran LivingSL Sponsors

Actions

HairClub has been helping people with hair loss for over 45 years!

items.[0].image.alt
Sonoran Living
KNXV Sonoran Living logo
Posted at 9:00 AM, Jan 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-03 11:00:53-05

HairClub is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living.

The Phoenix HairClub Center is conveniently located across the street from Whole Foods and shares a parking lot with Half Moon Sports Grill.

Our easily accessible location means you have access to the most effective hair loss solutions in the area. Because we're the only HairClub in Arizona, we have clients that travel three and four hours to receive our superior services. Some clients even drive past the Grand Canyon to sit under the care of our HairClub technicians and staff!

Our warm, friendly team provides our clients with a welcoming environment backed by proven, personalized hair restoration solutions that work. When you visit the Phoenix HairClub, you'll see why our clients are so committed to receiving treatment with us!

HairClub
2111 E. Highland Avenue, Suite B 300
Phoenix, AZ 85016
1-888-311-6227
www.hairclub.com

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

How to watch ABC15 on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Android TV