H&R Block: The benefits of filing your taxes early

Posted: 7:52 AM, Jan 23, 2020
Updated: 2020-01-23 12:19:47-05
H&R Block says filing early can help protect your tax identity and prevent your refund from being delayed.

Taxpayers should file their returns early in the season with a qualified preparer. In H&R Block offices, a typical client is served by a tax pro with more than 12 years of experience - tax professionals who live and work in your community and understand your needs.

For more information, you can visit hrblock.com or stop by your nearest office - it's easy and quick.

