Got incontinence? Non-invasive Emsella treatment now covered by Medicare and most insurance companies

V-Juv is a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living

The VJuv Difference - Experience it for Yourself

VJuv offers a breakthrough, FDA-cleared and Medicare-approved and covered treatment for incontinence caused by stress, childbirth, menopause, invasive surgery (prostate, hysterectomy, etc.), age and loss of pelvic muscle tone. VJuv uses a non-invasive, painless method focused on a high-intensity electromagnetic technology to stimulate pelvic floor muscles. The treatment is a proven alternative to taking medications that may have significant side effects, undergoing surgery for a mesh bladder sling or receiving Botox injections. Treatment is covered by Medicare and may be undertaken with no out-of-pocket expense.

The treatment is completely non-invasive, walk-in walk-out procedure and is conducted while fully clothed and seated on an EMSella Chair. Scientific research has shown that 95% of treated patients reported significant improvement in their quality of life. At VJuv we know some things you just have to see to believe; EMSella is one of those things. That is why we offer a FREE, no obligation, 28 minute treatment to experience the EMSella before making a decision.

VJuv's founder, Tina French started VJUV in 2018 at the age of 55, offering the EMSELLA chair after it cured her of profound incontinence problems that had interfered with her ability to go to work every day. She had researched many options, like surgeries and pills, but did not like the associated side effects and risks. She found the EMSella chair and decided to invest her retirement 401k, desperate to cure her bladder issues. When EMSella worked for her severe incontinence, she became dedicated to offering this revolutionary treatment to as many people as possible.

Do not wait to improve your quality of life! Call us today at (480) 593-5400 and begin your VJuv transformation! Stopthepee.com

North Scottsdale

14362 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd, #1000

Scottsdale, AZ 85260 - Located Inside Vision building Suite 2121

South Scottsdale 3001 N 67th Pl

Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Mesa 7233 E Baseline Rd, Suite 105

Mesa, AZ 85209

Surprise 15331 W Bell Rd, Suite 212

Surprise, AZ 85374 - Located Inside Office Evolution The Villages Florida 4076 E SR 44

Wildwood, FL 34785

Franchises now available!