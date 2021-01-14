Get GREAT legs: Lynch Vein and Aesthetics on treating varicose veins

Lynch Vein and Aesthetics is an advertiser of Sonoran Living

From spider veins to varicose veins, our team at Lynch Vein & Aesthetics can diagnose and treat your vascular issues. Led by our board-certified general surgeon, Dr. Matthew Lynch, we offer comprehensive vein services for aesthetic issues to advanced venous complications when it is medically necessary.

Spider veins on the surface of your facial or leg skin may branch out in large or small patterns. Generally, spider veins are in locations that are hard to conceal, and many men and women seek out the assistance of a medical professional to address this aesthetic issue.

Varicose veins, which are long, bulging veins in the legs, are also hard to cover up (unless pants are worn all the time). These veins may also be signaling a bigger vascular issue that needs medical attention.

Dr. Lynch is an excellent general surgeon who has experience working with patients with vascular issues. Not only can he help you with the aesthetic side of your spider or varicose veins, but he can diagnose other conditions, like deep vein thrombosis and more. During your vein assessment, he will inquire about your health history and current medications. He will examine your veins, and he may perform a diagnostic venous ultrasound. If you do need an ultrasound, rest assured that Dr. Lynch will find what is impacting the way your veins are performing.

If you would like him to take a look at your veins, please request an appointment at our Peoria, AZ office, which also serves Phoenix and the West Valley.

