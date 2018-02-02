Get a smile makeover at My Dental Assisting Institute

My Dental Assisting Institute is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Let's face it, nobody wants to go without teeth, and especially not for an extended period of time. My Dental Assisting Institute has solved this dilemma by offering a same day denture service where patients can come in the morning, get impressions taken, and leave that afternoon with their new teeth. "We now have an on-site, in-house denture lab where we can make dentures in a single day. It's pretty exciting and our patients love it," said Dr. Fulcher.



Even if a patient currently has some or all of their teeth, and they're in bad shape, they can still benefit from this service. They can have dentures made, their teeth taken out, and their new teeth delivered, all in one day.



Another way patients benefit from having an in-house denture lab, is the ability to do same day relines and repairs. "If you break your denture, or a couple teeth pop out, we can typically take care of those same day as well," Dr. Fulcher continued. "But the biggest benefit to our patients is the cost savings involved with not having to send the cases to an outside lab and incur lab fees. We can typically do everything for less than the lab fee itself."



If you, or someone you know, is contemplating a new set of dentures, please contact My Dental Assisting Institute at (480) 248-8008.

My Dental Assisting Institute

1959 S Val Vista Drive, Suite 118

Mesa, AZ 85204

(480) 750-0017

www.MyDentalAZ.com



My Dental Assisting Institute is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living.

