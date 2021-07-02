Geneva Financial Home Loans launches its BE A GOOD HUMAN Initiative

Geneva Financial Home Loans is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Technology is a modern convenience best reserved for buying basic items, booking appointments and having your favorite take-out delivered.

When it comes to life's biggest decisions, you deserve to have an experienced human by your side and available when it's convenient for your hectic schedule.

At Geneva Financial, you work with ONE Arizona mortgage licensed Loan Officer throughout your transaction. We are available to communicate with you nights, weekends, early mornings - whatever is most convenient for your life.

We believe technology is a valuable tool to execute an efficient and speedy home loan process, but it takes a back seat to our top Core Value:

Always strive to humanize both the customer and employee experience.

Geneva Financial Mortgage Arizona - Home Loans Powered by Humans® - is a direct lender serving Arizona and 43 other states offering New Home Loans, Refinance, VA & USDA Loans, First-Time Homebuyer, Homes for Heroes, Reverse, Self-Employed, Down Payment Assistance Programs and Investor lending products.

With in-house underwriting and an Operations Team that does not believe in punching a "9 to 5" clock, Geneva Financial provides a rapid and smooth mortgage process. Yes, we have technology - specifically to offer you convenience - but more importantly to provide more time for our team to give you the white glove service technology can't.

Geneva Financial Home Loans

3155 S Price Road, #105

Chandler, AZ 85248

888-889-0009

www.MortgageArizona.com