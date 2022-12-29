Watch Now
Geneva Financial gives back to the local community with their BE A GOOD HUMAN initiative

Posted at 9:00 AM, Dec 29, 2022
BE A GOOD HUMAN

It all started with a t-shirt. Now our Be A Good Human initiative is a driving force behind what it means to work at Geneva. Our #1 Core Value is to “Be Human”, our way of adding a personal touch to the Mortgage Origination experience that can’t be found anywhere else. Whether in the office or off the clock, we at Geneva believe in the importance of giving back and sharing real-life examples of kindness from our own communities all while providing a unique human element to everything we do.

Geneva Financial Home Loans
3155 S Price Road, #105
Chandler, AZ 85248
888-889-0009
www.MortgageArizona.com

