Fueling the Front: Ruth helps deliver meals to those in need

ABC15 and The Valley Toyota Dealers are Fueling the Front by honoring essential workers who have worked so hard during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ruth Escobar helps lead Deliver Hope with Lutheran Social Services. They deliver food, masks and other hygiene products to those in need - often times it's people who have lost their jobs during the pandemic.

Ruth's husband says this of his wife, "Ruth is always getting phone calls about people in need of food that are sick or don't have jobs. She delivers masks, gloves and food - many times buys them with her own money. She has helped hundreds of people since COVID started not ever thinking of herself."

For her efforts, Ruth received a $500 Visa gift card, courtesy of The Valley Toyota Dealers.