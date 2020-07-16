Fueling the Front: Erin Bronner helped to feed kids in Creighton School District during COVID-19 closures

The Valley Toyota Dealers is an advertiser of Sonoran Living.

ABC15 and The Valley Toyota Dealers are Fueling the Front by honoring essential workers who have worked so hard during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Erin Bronner is the Child Nutrition and Wellness Director for the Creighton School District. During the school closure due to COVID-19, Erin and her team served hundreds of thousands of meals during the school year to families, and they continue to provide summer meals.

For her efforts, Erin received a $500 Visa gift card, courtesy of The Valley Toyota Dealers.