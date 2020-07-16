Menu

Watch
LifestyleSonoran LivingSL Sponsors

Actions

Fueling the Front: Erin Bronner helped to feed kids in Creighton School District during COVID-19 closures

items.[0].videoTitle
((SL Advertiser)) Fueling the Front: Erin Broomer helped to feed kids in Creighton School District during COVID-19 closures
Posted at 7:22 AM, Jul 16, 2020
and last updated 2020-07-17 13:20:42-04

The Valley Toyota Dealers is an advertiser of Sonoran Living.

ABC15 and The Valley Toyota Dealers are Fueling the Front by honoring essential workers who have worked so hard during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Erin Bronner is the Child Nutrition and Wellness Director for the Creighton School District. During the school closure due to COVID-19, Erin and her team served hundreds of thousands of meals during the school year to families, and they continue to provide summer meals.

For her efforts, Erin received a $500 Visa gift card, courtesy of The Valley Toyota Dealers.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Don't forget to rescan your TV if you haven't already!