Four Angels Foundation: Nonprofit providing continued resources for those who have completed rehabilitation

As an advocate, entrepreneur and philanthropist, Roberta Duah has dedicated the last 20 years to providing resources that benefit the underserved within the community, focusing on the Behavioral Health population in Maricopa County.

Through her experience, Roberta recognized a combination of overwhelming challenges faced by families as a whole. With this in mind, Ascend Behavioral Health was born, offering a centric

treatment model providing a wide range of Behavioral Health and Addiction Recovery support services for adults.

Since her childhood, it has been a heartfelt desire to help and heal those struggling to thrive while living with challenges and socio-economic disparities. Roberta's inspiration is a result of her humble beginnings. She was born and raised in Ghana. Her first-hand experience of struggle and sacrifice has fueled her desire to support and provide resources to those in need, offering a path to stability, wellness and opportunity.

With her vast knowledge of the recovery process, focus on providing an environment to promote positive outcomes, her lifelong passion continues as she expands her reach into the community through philanthropy. Four Angels Foundation was launched in 2022. A nonprofit organization with the purpose of providing continued resources for those who have completed rehabilitation. The foundation's mission is centered around their 4 pillars of excellence in service.

Four Angels Foundation's mission is centered around our four pillars of excellence in service to our clients and their families.

-Housing and Essential Needs

-Education and Jobs

-Health and Wellness

-Community Outreach

These pillars of service are to ensure that our clients are restored to the healthiest, independent, most productive life possible.

Vision:

Four Angels Foundation wishes to acknowledge the hard work of those who have successfully completed rehabilitation. Passionate about helping others gain quality of life, Four Angels is dedicated to providing opportunities within our community for the future ahead Roberta is the mother of four incredible children who are represented by the foundation's name… Four Angels.

To Donate or Volunteer contact info@fourangels.com or call 480.729.6224

