Fountain Hills Med Spa: NOW OPEN offering latest in health and beauty treatments

Fountain Hills Med Spa is a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living.

Fountain Hills Med Spa provides the very best cosmetic skincare and medical age management treatments.

Our team has been carefully selected and trained, and we only use industry-approved state-of-the-art technologies.

Our expert medical staff is focused on helping each client achieve their desired results while ensuring their safety and comfort.

Dr. Kaveh Karandish is a board certified Internal Medicine Physician & a minimally invasive aesthetic & cosmetic specialist. He graduated from St. Vincent Hospital / New York Weill Medical College in 2009. His work experience consists of positions of Assistant Professor & Researcher at University Of Miami Internal Medicine & Rheumatology Departments, medical directorship of various clinics in South Florida & Arizona & as a Hospitalist in various medical centers in both Florida & Arizona for the past decade.

Dr. Karandish is also an advanced pianist and composer with a degree in music composition and performs regularly during his free time in the United States and abroad. His other hobbies include water sports, foreign films, skiing & world cultures. More of his music can be found at www.kavehpiano.com.

Dr. Kaveh Karandish is delighted for the opportunity and trust & support that he has always received from his patients.

Fountain Hills Med Spa

(480) 712-0566

www.drkmedspa.com